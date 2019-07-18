Smriti Irani is way ahead of the FaceApp challenge with this throwback photo

famous-personalities

Smriti Irani shares a hilarious post joining the FaceApp challenge but with her own quirky twist

Pic courtesy/Smriti Irani

Smriti Irani is the queen of social media and her Instagram account is the perfect example of it! She keeps entertaining her followers with quirky memes and self-made jokes. With the new trend of FaceApp challenge doing the rounds, Smriti Irani shared a new post on her Instagram account that will leave you in splits.

Union Minister Smriti Irani took to Instagram to join the FaceApp challenge but with her own quirky twist. She shared this throwback picture from her show 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi' directed by Ekta Kapoor. She shared this post with a hilarious caption '#when @ektaravikapoor gets to you before the #faceappchallenge #tbt.'

People applauded her for her humour and praised her for her wits on Instagram. Smriti Irani is the youngest minister in the BJP government right now. Not only is the Minister for Women and Child Development but also the textile minister. Irani won the Amethi parliamentary seat with a margin of 55,120 votes against Rahul Gandhi. The firebrand actor-turned-politician held portfolios of HRD, Textiles and Information & Broadcasting Minister during the tenure of the Narendra Modi-led NDA government's maiden tenure from 2014-2019. Smriti Irani is being termed as a Giant Killer, for defeating Congress president Rahul Gandhi. The BJP leader won the Amethi parliamentary seat with a margin of 55,120 votes. Irani polled a total of 4,67,598 votes.

Recently, Nobel laureate Kailash Satyarthi met Union Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani to discuss issues related to child welfare. Union minister Smriti Irani took to micro-blogging site Twitter and posted a picture of her and Satyarthi, in which the Nobel laureate can be seen presenting his book to her. "Met Nobel Laureate Kailash Satyarthi ji & discussed issues related to welfare of children," Irani wrote on the microblogging site. On July 12, Satyarthi had praised Irani for the Centre initiating steps to make the law against child pornography more stringent.

"Defining child pornography under #POCSO is the 1st definitive step towards ending this crime. Congrats Smriti Irani and WCD Ministry. I wish India takes lead in demanding a legally binding UN convention against online child sexual abuse that I have been working on since last year," Satyarthi had tweeted.

In order to combat rising cases of child sex abuse, the Union Cabinet had last week approved amendments to strengthen the POCSO Act by including death penalty for aggravated sexual assault on children, besides providing stringent punishments for other crimes against minors. The proposed changes in the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act also provide for fines and imprisonment to curb child pornography.

