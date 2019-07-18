Varun Dhawan, Jonas brothers, Vivek Dahiya, Ravi Dubey share their old-age look through FaceApp

bollywood

From television to Bollywood stars, everyone is hooked upon the FaceApp features, and are trying the tool to check how would they look when they turn 80 years-old

Varun Dhawan and Ravi Dubey. Picture Courtesy: Instagram

An application called FaceApp has taken the internet by a storm. Not just the commoners but the viral app has also caught the attention of celebrities. From Arjun Kapoor, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone were among the first ones to use this app and see how they would look when they turn 80 years old. The latest celebrities to use this fun-app are Varun Dhawan, Jonas Brothers, and a few television celebrities.

Varun Dhawan took to his Instagram account to share his old age look and also praised Anil Kapoor's fitness level. He said that Kapoor might look like this when he turns 100 years old. Here's what he wrote: "70 years of reebokXvarundhawan. P.s I didn't stop training. A lot of people feel this is the way @anilskapoor will look when he's 100 (sic)"

The Jonas Brothers have also shared a picture of themselves on their Instagram handle. The photo has Nick Jonas, Kevin Jonas, and Joe Jonas featuring in their 80s look. This is what he wrote: "When you take a trip to the Year 3000."

View this post on Instagram When you take a trip to the Year 3000. A post shared by Jonas Brothers (@jonasbrothers) onJul 16, 2019 at 2:38pm PDT

Television host, Maniesh Paul also shared his picture and wrote: "Hope im able to keep the promise!!! #mp #fit #old #stayhealthyforever #eatclean (sic)"

Another television actor, Ravi Dubey used this app and shared his look. He wrote: " #50yearchallenge [sic]"

View this post on Instagram #50yearchallenge A post shared by Ravi Dubey (@ravidubey2312) onJul 17, 2019 at 2:39am PDT

Divyanka Tripathi's actor-husband, Vivek Dahiya, who was hospitalised a few days ago has also shared his FaceApp picture. "Agar baap main hota! P.s Thank god papa's not here to set me right!"

Not just them, television actress Nisha Rawal, Shefali Jariwala and many others have taken up this FaceApp feature.

