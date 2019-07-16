Arjun Kapoor sure would make for a dashing 80-year-old man; see photo

bollywood

Ripped body, grey hair, stunning beard and a killer smile, the 'old' version of Arjun Kapoor looks absolutely jaw-dropping. "Old age hit me like," Arjun wrote alongside the picture.

Arjun Kapoor. Pic/Kapoor's Instagram account

Keeping up with the current trend, Arjun Kapoor has just posted an edited picture of how he would look in his old age. The answer to that is completely drool-worthy!A few days back, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's photoshopped 'old-age' photos had gone viral on social media.

Ripped body, grey hair, stunning beard and a killer smile, the 'old' version of Arjun looks absolutely jaw-dropping. "Old age hit me like," Arjun wrote alongside the picture.

View this post on Instagram Old age hit me like .. ð A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor) onJul 16, 2019 at 3:52am PDT

Looking at the picture, half-sister Janhavi Kapoor couldn't help but comment with an 'OMG' on the post. Meanwhile, uncle Sanjay Kapoor wrote, "Good looking old man", Dia Mirza commented, "Oh My God!!!", and Kubbra Sait wrote, "Holllyyyyyyyy funkyyyyyyyy townnnnn!!! This is a good indication".

Arjun Kapoor is in the news for his love affair with Malaika Arora. On the work front, currently, he is busy shooting for his next film, a historical drama, Panipat. Directed by Ashutosh Gowariker, the film is based on the third battle of Panipat. It also features Kirti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt in pivotal roles. The film is slated to release on December 6, 2019.

Also read: Arjun Kapoor watches cricket match with Varun Dhawan; calls him 'sweet vanilla'

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from ANI