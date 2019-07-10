Arjun Kapoor watches cricket match with Varun Dhawan; calls him 'sweet vanilla'

bollywood

Arjun Kapoor and Varun Dhawan were relishing over ice-creams while watching the India-New Zealand World Cup match on Tuesday evening

Arjun Kapoor and Varun Dhawan. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/arjunkapoor.

While the entire nation was busy watching the India-New Zealand World Cup 2019 match on Tuesday, friends Arjun Kapoor and Varun Dhawan also enjoyed watching it together. The environment was just apt with a proper setting of rains, ice cream, and friends.

Arjun Kapoor took to his Instagram account to share a boomerang video of Varun Dhawan relishing upon his vanilla ice cream. Not just that, he also called him "sweet like vanilla Varun Dhawan".



Arjun Kapoor shared this on his Instagram.

Both these actors are in the news for their professional as well as personal lives. While Varun is in news for his marriage rumours with longtime girlfriend, Natasha Dalal. Reports also suggest that the duo is set to tie the knot in December this year and therefore the release date of Street Dancer 3D has been pushed. However, in an interview, Varun cleared the air around it and said that "It's just not true. I am tired of denying these reports over and over again."

On the professional front, Varun will next be seen in Street Dancer 3D with Shraddha Kapoor. This is their second film together after 2015's hit film ABCD 2.

Arjun Kapoor, on the other hand, is in news for his love affair with Malaika Arora. Currently, he is busy shooting for his next Panipat. Directed by Ashutosh Gowariker, the film is based on the third battle of Panipat. It also features Kirti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt in pivotal roles.

