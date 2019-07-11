Smriti Irani's Instagram post for MS Dhoni is way too epic!

national

It looks like Smriti Irani is a huge fan of cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Recently, she wished him on his birthday also

Smriti Irani and Mahendra Singh Dhoni

There is no denying that Smriti Irani is a queen when it comes to social media. She often shares memes, adorable pictures with her family and her Instagram handle is definitely one of the ost entertaining ones.

Last evening, many hearts were shattered when India lost to New Zealand and with that, also its place in the ICC World Cup Finals 2019.

But during the initial overs of the match, everybody had high hopes from Mahendra Singh Dhoni, even when Virat Kohli, KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma were bowled out of the game after making a run apiece.

Also read: World Cup 2019: An Mahendra Singh Dhoni run out that will be talked about



The Minister for Women and Child Development felt the same emotions and took to her Instagram to post status for Captain Cool.

The image she posted said, "You know what MS Dhoni's greatest achievement is? That at 5 for 3, 1.25 billion people still believed."

Recently, Smriti had wished Dhoni on his 38th birthday last week with a heartwarming post which said, "Dhoni, naam hi kaafi hai."

Tournament favourites men in blue crashed out of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 after losing to New Zealand in the semi-final on Wednesday by 18 runs.

Also read: World Cup 2019: Was MS Dhoni crying after getting run out vs New Zealand?

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates