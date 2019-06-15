Smriti Irani calls husband Zubin Irani bae; Priyanka Chopra, Ekta Kapoor hearts it

national

Smriti Irani took to Instagram and posted a picture of her husband Zubin Irani with her son Zohr Irani as she seems to be missing her husband very much

Smriti Irani and Zubin Irani

After her historic win the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Union Minister Smriti is leaving no stone unturned to prove why she the 'Queen' of social media. Irani, who is well known for her wit and humour is back on social media and her heartwarming posts are winning the internet once again. From a post on a life lesson to wishing BFF Ekta Kapoor on her birthday with an adorable pic to joking about her weight gain in the quirkiest manner, Smriti Irani has done it all.

Smriti Irani, who rules the social media game like no other, took to Instagram to express her love for husband and life-long partner Zubin Irani. In a major missing post, Smriti shared an adorable picture of hubby Zubin with her son Zohr Irani as the two looked adorable together.

While sharing the picture with her followers on Instagram, Smriti captioned it: "Mere ghar ki hansi kuch palon ke liye bahar hai (The smile of my house has gone out for some time). She even tagged husband Zubin and son Zohr and ended her post with #missingbae.

A screengrab of Smriti Irani's Instagram post's comments section

From Smriti's lovey-dovey post, it seems as if the BJP minister is missing her hubby too much. Truly, Smriti Irani and her husband Zubin are setting some major couple goals. The two are just too adorable together! Once Smriti shared the picture celebrities took to the post to shower their love on the couple. From Sonam Kapoor to Priyanka Chopra and the minister's BFF Ekta Kapoor took to the comments section and left hearts on it.



Besides celebrities, Smriti's husband Zubin and son Zohr also took to the comments section. While son Zohr commented "Cute", hubby Zubin called Smriti 'Chichoo' and left an emoji of a heart and kiss in the comments section.

This isn't the first time that Smriti Irani posted romantic, adorable pictures of husband Zubin Irani. There have been instances in the past where Smriti took to social media to express her love for Zubin and surely, the two have set some major relationship goals for today's couples. Here's how:

While other couples had their own 10 Year Challenge, Smriti and Zubin added a twist of their own to the new age trend. Smriti captioned: Find someone who can make your smile reflect in your eyes the way Zubin Irani does in mine!

Over the course of 18 years of their married life, the couple has stood the test of time and grown as a couple. Don't believe us, check the above post.

When the two lovebirds grew stronger over the course of time.

When the couple renewed their 'life insurance' every year on their marriage anniversary.

The 43-year-old politician, who recently became the Minister for Women and Child Development under PM Narendra Modi government, is the youngest minister in Modi government. And she is definitely the coolest.

See Photos: Smriti Irani's mushy moments with husband Zubin spell romance!

