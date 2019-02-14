Smriti Irani's lovey dovey post for husband Zubin will give you major relationship goals

national

Taking a slice from one of the Bollywood's iconic song, Smriti penned down her heartfelt feelings for hubby Zubin to whom she has been married for more than 18 years

Smriti Irani with her husband Zubin Irani. Pic/Instagram Smriti Irani

Smriti Irani, who is well known for her wit and humour on Instagram, shared a rather lovey-dovey post this time that features her husband Zubin Irani and has left everyone smiling. A few days ago, Smriti Irani took to Instagram to express her love for husband and life-long partner Zubin. Taking a slice from one of the Bollywood's iconic songs, Smriti penned down her heartfelt feelings for Zubin to whom she has been married for more than 18 years. Here's what Smriti shared:

Smriti Irani is one of the few politicians who is quite active on social media and keeps her fans engaged through her wit and humour. But her heartfelt way of expressing her love for husband Zubin has won her hearts over the internet.

This isn't the first time Smriti took to Instagram to express her love for Zubin Irani. Here are a few instances when Smriti took to social media to express her love for Zubin and surely, the two have set some major relationship goals for today's couples:

While other couples had their own 10 Year Challenge, Smriti and Zubin added a twist of their own to the new age trend. Smriti captioned: Find someone who can make your smile reflect in your eyes the way Zubin Irani does in mine!

Over the course of 18 years of their married life, the couple has stood the test of time and grown as a couple. Don't believe us, check the above post.

When the struggles were real and the two fought against all odds.

When the two lovebirds grew stronger over the course of time.

When the couple renewed their 'life insurance' every year on their marriage anniversary.



Zubin too has expressed his unconditional love for Smriti. Here is Zubin's best post that expresses all his love for Smriti Irani.

Smriti married Zubin Irani, a Parsi businessman, and her childhood friend in 2001. Soon after their wedding, the couple was blessed with a baby boy in October the same year whom they named Zohr Irani. Two years later, the couple had a daughter whom they named Zoish. The couple has been married for almost 18 years and has been together for more than 25 years.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates