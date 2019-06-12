Smriti Irani's latest post has a life lesson for all of us and is a must-see!
Smriti Irani took to Instagram account to share a rather calm and composed picture of herself as she shared her moods throughout the day with her fans. Her Insta stories hit the home ground with her fans and followers
BJPs giant killer Smriti Irani, who is well known for her wit and humour is back on social media and her heartwarming posts are winning the internet once again. From wishing BFF Ekta Kapoor on her birthday with an adorable pic to joking about her weight gain in the quirkiest manner, Smriti is no stone unturned to prove why she is undoubtedly the 'Queen' of social media.
View this post on Instagram
Smriti Irani, who rules the social media game like no other, this time rather shared a calm and composed picture of herself where she is seen in deep thoughts. And it's her poised and poignant post that is winning the internet. Smriti shared a monochrome picture of herself on Instagram and captioned it: Life begins where your comfort zone ends.
A screengrab of Ekta Kapoor's comment on Smriti Irani's Insta post
The picture shows the youngest BJP minister posing in a side angle manner as she looks absolutely stunning in hues of black and white. And it's not just us who thinks that the picture is beautiful, but Irani's BFF Ekta Kapoor also commented on the post and wrote: Wowwwwwwwww!
Smriti Irani's first Insta story for the day
Smriti Irani's second Insta story for the day
That is not all, throughout the day, Smriti Irani was constantly sharing her moods in the form of Insta stories. Her first story read: You need you more than you need them, trust me. While in her second story, the 43-year-old Member of Parliament (MP) was seen sharing a song to which she was hooked on to at that moment.
Just a few days ago, Irani shared an old picture of her and Darshana Jardosh, a BJP leader in a candid moment and compared it to a recent picture of theirs where they both have put on weight. Smriti Irani captioned the picture as, 'Kya se kya ho gaye dekhte dekhte, when #thoughtfulthursday ‘weighs’ on you.'
Instead of body shaming, Smriti Irani who has a knack for humour, joked about them gaining weight over time in a positive and fun way. No wonder she is the queen of the social media game and knows how to make and take a joke like a boss!
See Photos: Smriti Irani's mushy moments with husband Zubin spell romance!
