Smriti Irani wishes BFF Ekta Kapoor on her birthday with an adorable pic

national

Smriti took to Instagram and posted an adorable picture of her BFF Ekta Kapoor with Tusshar Kapoor's son Laksshya Kapoor in order to wish her a 'Happy Birthday'

Smriti Irani with BFF Ekta Kapoor. Pic/Instagram Ekta Kapoor

After her historic win in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJPs giant killer Smriti Irani, who is well known for her wit and humour is back on social media and winning the internet once again. On the eve of her best friend Ekta Kapoor's birthday, Smriti Irani took to Instagram and shared an adorable picture of the birthday girl.

In the pic, Ekta Kapoor, who turned 44 today, is seen sharing a warm hug with her brother Tusshar Kapoor's son Laksshya Kapoor. Smriti wished her good friend on her birthday and praised her for being huge support throughout her life. While sharing the picture Smriti captioned it: You brighten our lives with your smile, you strengthen our resolve with your support no matter what battles lie ahead, your belief that time will heal all wounds and do justice helped me sail through many turbulent phases, your conversations with God ... there are many ways for us in the Irani family to describe you but words won’t be enough. Happy Birthday Ekta Kapoor. rockstar Maasi, anchor, friend.

Smriti also said that Ekta helped her in the most difficult times of her life and added that even her family is a fan of the producer-turned-filmmaker.

View this post on Instagram All eyes on #amethi we r rooting for our aunt A post shared by Erkâ¤ï¸rek (@ektaravikapoor) onMay 22, 2019 at 10:53pm PDT

Just a few days ago, on the day of the counting of the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, Ekta Kapoor and her son, who were rooting for BJP leader Smriti Irani were glued to their TV sets in order to see the results. Ekta Kapoor took to social networking site Instagram and shared a picture of herself with her son being glued to the TV sets. She captioned the pic: All eyes on Amethi. We r rooting for our aunt."



A screengrab of Ekta Kapoor's Insta post

In no time, politician and Union Minister Smriti Irani reciprocated Ekta's gesture by leaving kiss emojis in the comments. The two ladies have been the best friends forever (BFFs) and have not shied away from showing their love for each other on social media.

Top news stories of the day

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates