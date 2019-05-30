Smriti Irani shares GoT viral meme ahead of PM Narendra Modi's swearing-in
Smriti Irani's hilarious meme from the Game of Thrones series is proof enough that the minister too, cannot get over Game of Thrones
Newly elected Member of Parliament (MP) and BJP leader Smriti Irani rules the social media game like no other and her Instagram account is proof enough. Smriti who is well known for her wit and humour, this time took to her Instagram account and shared a viral meme of Game of Thrones.
A screengrab of Smriti Irani's Instagram story
The BJP leader is known for sharing a lot of memes and quotes from GoT on her Instagram account and cracking up her followers with relatable posts. On May 30, 2019, Irani took to Instagram and once again managed to tickle the funny bone of her followers with her new post on Instagram. Smriti took to Instagram to share one of the most hilarious memes on Game Of Thrones (GOT). Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s swearing-in ceremony, the textile minister posted a GoT meme as her Insta story.
Smriti shared a quote by Tyrion Lannister from the GOT series which read, "Perhaps that is the secret it's not what we do, so much as why we do it." The quote seems to relate very much to Irani's party, BJPs grand victory in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.
View this post on Instagram
Just a day ago, the textile minister took to Instagram and rather than tickling the funny bone shared an adorable post where she seems to be acing the role of being a mother. The newly elected MP delighted her fans and followers once again by sharing a sweet family picture post her historic win Amethi.
Smriti shared an adorable picture of herself with her three children and captioned the pic: My love, my life, my babies. In the picture, an all excited Smriti is seen posing with her son Zohr Irani, daughter, Zoish Irani and stepdaughter, Shanelle Irani as all three smiles for the camera.
Smriti's stepdaughter Shanelle Irani also commented on the picture with hearts, while her best friend from Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu and constant supporter, Ekta Kapoor too showered love on the adorable picture.
Smriti Irani is being termed as a Giant Killer, for defeating Congress president Rahul Gandhi. The BJP leader won the Amethi parliamentary seat with a margin of 55,120 votes. Irani polled a total of 4,67,598 votes.
