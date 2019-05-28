Ekta Kapoor lauds Smriti Irani's 14 kilometre walk to Siddhi Vinayak temple

television

Last night, Smriti Irani visited Siddhivinayak temple to seek blessings. She was accompanied by producer Ekta Kapoor

Pic: Instagram/@ektaravikapoor

Ekta Kapoor along with her son Ravie travelled to the Siddhi Vinayak Temple situated in Mumbai. She was accompanied by her close friend Smriti Irani, who chose to be barefoot throughout her holy expedition.

Ekta, who had produced TV show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi which made Irani a popular TV star, took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a photograph. "14 km to Siddhi Vinayak ke baad ka glow (the glow after 14 km to Siddhi Vinayak)," wrote Ekta, who posed with Irani.

View this post on Instagram 14 kms to SIDDHI VINAYAK ke baaad ka glow ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ A post shared by ErkâÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂrek (@ektaravikapoor) onMay 27, 2019 at 11:08pm PDT

Irani commented: "God willed it, God is kind." Ekta then write: "You walked without your shoes! A lot of your will."

Ekta's Instagram Stories also gave some glimpses of their visit to the temple. Ekta zooms her camera on Irani's feet and says: "We are walking to Siddhi Vinayak and she is walking without shoes. Oh man, I cannot believe 14 km without shoes... Smriti."

One more conversation is about Irani's bond with Ekta's four-month-old son Ravie, whom she had via surrogacy. During their chat while they were returning from the temple, Ekta says: "My son has not cried because you have held him like a pro... How are you feeling? Your feet must have given way."

Irani, seated on the front passenger seat of the car, turned back, and said: "It was his first Siddhi Vinayak darshan. He has turned four months. And I think we are bound for life to go do darshan together. I am told that he screams and hollers, but I guess I am a special masi (aunt)."

Some days ago, Ekta had called Irani a "giant slayer of politics" and wrote lyrics out of the title track of "Kyunki Saas...." to celebrate Irani's victory in the Lok Sabha elections.

Recently, the ace producer had applauded Smriti's victory in the recently concluded Loksabha elections. Ekta Kapoor took to social networking site Instagram and shared a picture of herself with her son being glued to the TV sets. She captioned the pic: All eyes on Amethi. We r rooting for our aunt."

View this post on Instagram All eyes on #amethi we r rooting for our aunt A post shared by ErkâÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂrek (@ektaravikapoor) onMay 22, 2019 at 10:53pm PDT

In no time, politician and Union Minister Smriti Irani reciprocated Ekta's gesture by leaving kiss emojis in the comments. The two ladies have been the best friends forever (BFFs) and have not shied away from showing their love for each other on social media.

Irani defeated Gandhi by 55,120 votes in the high profile Amethi seat.

Also Read: Ekta Kapoor shares why her content is doing well in rural India

Top entertainment stories of the day:

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

With inputs from IANS