Lok Sabha election results 2019: As Smriti Irani wins in Amethi, meet her cutest supporter

Smriti Irani's BFF Ekta Kapoor took to Instagram and shared an adorable picture of her son as the mother-son duo were seen rooting for Smriti Irani to win in Amethi in the General Elections this year

With the 2019 Lok Sabha Election results to be out today, the entire nation is glued to their TV screens, in order to keep a check on all the seats and who is winning from where. And glued to the Television Set is none other than Smriti Irani's best friend and sister Ekta Kapoor as she and her son, both are rooting for BJP leader Smriti Irani.

Ekta Kapoor took to social networking site Instagram and shared a picture of herself with her son being glued to the TV sets. She captioned the pic: All eyes on Amethi. We r rooting for our aunt."



In no time, politician and Union Minister Smriti Irani reciprocated Ekta's gesture by leaving kiss emojis in the comments. The two ladies have been the best friends forever (BFFs) and have not shied away from showing their love for each other on social media.

Currently, Smriti Irani is leading in Amethi with over 19,000 votes against Congress President Rahul Gandhi, according to official trends. Amethi is considered a stronghold of the Congress. The party has not been defeated here in the last three decades, except in 1998.

Rahul has been winning on the seat since 2004. Despite the poor performance of the party in 2014 general elections, the Congress President had defeated Irani on the seat with a margin of more than 1 lakh votes. Amethi constituency went to polls on May 5 in the fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections.

Rahul, who is also contesting on Kerala's Wayanad constituency, is leading against Communist Party of India's (CPI) candidate P P Suneer by a margin of nearly 6 lakh votes. The constituency went to polls on April 23 in the second phase of elections.

The Lok Sabha polls that commenced on April 11 and wrapped up on May 19, saw approximately 900 million voters exercising their franchise and deciding the fate of over 8,000 candidates across 542 seats in the country. Out of those candidates, 724 were women and four were transgenders.

