Ekta Kapoor shares why her content is doing well in rural India

Content queen, Ekta Kapoor who has spread her wings with a diverse range of genres across screens shares why her content is doing well in rural India.

Speaking about the same Ekta Kapoor shares, "There's no secret sauce I think there is nothing like rural market, I think there is an India there is a very exposed India and there is not very exposed India and you are giving them a taste of what they will find aspirational like its very simple, I keep a lot of lights, a lot of gold, a lot of red, a lot of tradition, a lot of drama, because that appeals to mass India. I may not watch it but I have that much respect, and if it does work then you slowly come to know your audience through your job."

It is a known fact that Ekta is very particular about her work but not many people know that Ekta personally goes through the content of her projects.

A game-changer in the Indian television industry, Ekta Kapoor recently joined the league of 500+ global leaders and marked her debut on LinkedIn. Being the only content creator from India on the platform, Ekta is surely a trailblazer in the true sense of the term.

The leading name in the industry, she started her career as a producer from a very young age along with her mother and there were a lot of questions which were asked to Ekta regarding the same, each time. Putting every question in perspective, Ekta finally shared her journey post-Balaji with a new social media post.

Being a single mother through surrogacy, which again stayed a process untouched by the women of the country so far- Ekta is not just an inspiration on the work front but is a true influencer in every walk of life where she leads the path for not just motherhood but womanhood.

