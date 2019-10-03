Navratri fever! Malaika Arora goes traditional; proves she can slay in any outfit
Malaika Arora, who turned model for designer-friend Seema Khan, showcased all the unique traditional outfits
Well, for those who have got bored seeing Malaika Arora's gym outfits, here's something fresh! As the Navratri fever is in the air, this gorgeous woman has given two beautiful looks in the traditional lehenga choli. The outfit, designed by Malaika's girl pal, Seema Khan has shared few pictures of the yogini flaunting her designs.
View this post on Instagram
@malaikaaroraofficial looking gorgeous in our antique gold cutdana sadi embroidered cutwork blouse along with a sequins draped layered saree. . Photography: @avigowariker Makeup & Hair: @mehakoberoi . #SeemaKhan #SKFashion #SeemaKhanPrêt #ReadyToWear #PartyWear #BespokeFashion #Fashion #IndianFashion #FashionDesigner #Craftsmanship #Fashion #Style #Contemporary #WomensWear #SeemaKhanStore #Glamour #Sequins #Embroidery #HandCrafted #Embellishments #FashionGram
The pictures shared by Seema Khan have Malaika Arora as the model showcasing her unique designs. Dressed in an antique gold cutdana sari embroidered cutwork blouse along with a sequin draped layered saree, Malaika Arora looked majestic.
The second picture will definitely have your all-hearts for this diva. Dressed in a traditional red mirror-work lehenga choli, she oozed oomph and looked drop-dead gorgeous! Playing with her messy locks sans the dupatta, Malaika slays like a queen.
View this post on Instagram
#Repost @seemakhan76 with @get_repost ãÂ»ãÂ»ãÂ» •SEEMA KHAN LABEL x MALAIKA ARORA• . Decadence Fall Festive’19 - Collection exclusively available @bandra_190ðÂÂÂ . @malaikaaroraofficial looking beautiful in our red mirrorwork lehengaðÂÂ¥ . Photography: @avigowariker Makeup & Hair: @mehakoberoi . . #SeemaKhan #SKFashion #SeemaKhanPrêt #ReadyToWear #PartyWear #BespokeFashion #Fashion #IndianFashion #FashionDesigner #Craftsmanship #Fashion #Style #Contemporary #WomensWear #SeemaKhanStore #Glamour #Sequins #Embroidery #HandCrafted #Embellishments #FashionGram
As we always preserve the best for the last, Seema, too, flaunted her exquisite design at the end. Garbed in a rose pink lehenga, old rose pink hand-embroidered lehenga with sequins, cutdana, and pearls detailing, the 45-year-old looked divine.
View this post on Instagram
•SEEMA KHAN LABEL x MALAIKA ARORA• Decadence Fall Festive’19ðÂÂÂ . @malaikaaroraofficial looking divine in our old rose pink hand embroidered lehenga.. with sequins, cutdana and pearls detailingâÂ¨ . Photography: @avigowariker Makeup & Hair: @mehakoberoi . Shop all your favourite festive looks on the 3rd and 4th Of October @designone_official . #SeemaKhan #SKFashion #SeemaKhanPrêt #ReadyToWear #PartyWear #BespokeFashion #Fashion #IndianFashion #FashionDesigner #Craftsmanship #Fashion #Style #Contemporary #WomensWear #SeemaKhanStore #Glamour #Sequins #Embroidery #HandCrafted #Embellishments #FashionGram
With these pictures, one can definitely say that Malaika Arora can slay any outfit like a queen.
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
-
Kareena Kapoor Khan turned showstopper for designer duo Gauri and Nainika where their theme boasted about freedom of expression, #FreeYourLips. Bebo was one of the few celebrities, who walked the ramp at the finale of Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2019 at a Lower Parel 5-star hotel in Mumbai. All pictures/Yogen Shah
-
Kareena Kapoor Khan looked beautiful in her black off-shoulder ensemble layered with silk and net at the Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive edition's Lakme Absolute Grand Finale 2019.
-
Kareena Kapoor Khan in a recent interview spoke about the finale with IANS: "This time, I'm especially excited about the theme for the season, #FreeYourLips. It's not just about beauty but symbolises lightness and energy and is all about not letting anything weigh you down."
In picture: Kareena Kapoor Khan with designer duo Gauri and Nainika.
-
While Bebo walked the ramp for Gauri and Nainika, her BFF Malaika Arora walked for the designer duo - Diya and Rajvvir. Malaika looked ethereal in a wine coloured ethnic wear which had a plunging neckline blouse paired with a thigh-high slit floral skirt.
-
Malaika Arora also took to her Instagram account to share a series of pictures on her Instagram account from the fashion event. She captioned those images as: "Watching the world through Rose tinted glasses for [sic]" She even thanked the designers and others and wrote, "A big thank you n congratulations @diyarajvvir on an amazing debut @lakmefashionwk .... an awesome collection. Thank u #muah @subbu28 #stylist @mohitrai.A big thank u to my friend n #showdirector @vahbizmehta n ur team for an amazing show #lakmefashionweek2019 #therealmagicians .... n a big hug to my #manager @ektakauroberoi [sic]"
In picture: Malaika Arora with Diya Rajvvir on the ramp.
-
Kangana Ranaut also walked the ramp at the LFW finale. The actress wore an ice-blue off-shoulder blouse, heavily embellished lehenga and silver accessories as she walked the ramp for designer Disha Patil.
-
Esha Deol also walked the ramp at Day 5 of Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2019 for the brand Hamley's ramp camp. She walked with daughter Radhya Takhtani, who made her debut. Esha was seen donning denim shorts with a red top and a black leather jacket, while Radhya looked adorable in pink frock and baby shoes.
-
Shilpa Shetty Kundra turned showstopper for designer Punit Balana at the Day 5 of Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2019. Shilpa looked pretty in her traditional attire as she even shook a leg with the designer on-stage.
-
Genelia and hubby Riteish Deshmukh walked the ramp for designer Disha Patil at the Day 5 of Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2019.
-
Genelia and hubby Riteish Deshmukh also turned showstopper for designer Saroj Jalan. Genelia walked the ramp after 5 years.
-
Soha Ali Khan also turned showstopper at Day 5 of Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2019. She walked the ramp for designer Kavita Agarwal.
-
Television couple Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya also walked the ramp on day 5 of the Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2019.
-
Pooja Batra and Nawab Shah also attended the day 5 of the Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2019.
-
Shamita Shetty attended the Day 5 of Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2019 to cheer for sister Shilpa, who walked the ramp for Punit Balana.
-
Shriya Pilgaonkar walked the ramp for designer Shubham Srivastava at the day 5 of the Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2019.
-
Radhika Madan was also one of the guests, who attended the day 5 of the Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2019.
-
Isabelle Kaif was one of the guests who attended the Day 5 of Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2019.
-
Kritika Kamra also walked the ramp on day 5 of the Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2019.
-
Neha Sharma turned showstopper for Kraft Corridor's collection Manzar at the day 5 of the Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2019.
-
Urvashi Rautela walked the ramp for designer Masumi Mewawalla at the Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2019.
-
Shruti Seth and husband Danish Aslam also attended the day 5 of the Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2019.
-
Sophie Choudry posed for the photographers as she attended the day 5 of the Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2019 at a plush hotel in Lower Parel.
-
Veteran actress Shabana Azmi turned showstopper for designer Kaveri at the day 5 of the Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2019.
-
Delnaaz Irani and Vahbiz Dorabjee turned showstoppers for designer Rina Dhaka's show at the day 5 of Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2019.
-
Gully Boy actor Vijay Verma also walked the ramp at the Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2019 day 5.
-
Kailash Kher also walked the ramp on day 5 of the Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2019.
Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2019's final day saw Kareena Kapoor Khan, Malaika Arora, Kangana Ranaut, Riteish Deshmukh with wife Genelia, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Esha Deol, Soha Ali Khan, Divyanka Tripathi and host of other celebs walked the ramp at a plush hotel in Lower Parel, Mumbai. We have pictures
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe
Jonita Gandhi and Arjuna Harjai decode the Millennial Lingo