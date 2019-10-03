Navratri fever! Malaika Arora goes traditional; proves she can slay in any outfit

Well, for those who have got bored seeing Malaika Arora's gym outfits, here's something fresh! As the Navratri fever is in the air, this gorgeous woman has given two beautiful looks in the traditional lehenga choli. The outfit, designed by Malaika's girl pal, Seema Khan has shared few pictures of the yogini flaunting her designs.

The pictures shared by Seema Khan have Malaika Arora as the model showcasing her unique designs. Dressed in an antique gold cutdana sari embroidered cutwork blouse along with a sequin draped layered saree, Malaika Arora looked majestic.

The second picture will definitely have your all-hearts for this diva. Dressed in a traditional red mirror-work lehenga choli, she oozed oomph and looked drop-dead gorgeous! Playing with her messy locks sans the dupatta, Malaika slays like a queen.

As we always preserve the best for the last, Seema, too, flaunted her exquisite design at the end. Garbed in a rose pink lehenga, old rose pink hand-embroidered lehenga with sequins, cutdana, and pearls detailing, the 45-year-old looked divine.

With these pictures, one can definitely say that Malaika Arora can slay any outfit like a queen.

