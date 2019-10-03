Navratri Special: Fancy oxidised jewellery for the festive season

Jewellery is not only a thing but are considered as valuable fashion statement. It is also considered as a woman's second love and hence we bring here all the latest collection in jewelries to add glory to your beauty, just a little effort to make you more beautiful by adding these jewelry to your attire. Here's a list of a few jewellery you can grab from Amazon store to light up for festive season.

1. Yellow Chimes Traditional Jewellery Set for Women

Yellow chimes brings exclusive traditional jewellery designs to you from renowned jewellery manufacturers all over the india. the best is assured to you as we remove all middle- man margins and real-estate expenses by directly purchasing from direct manufacturers. thus, beautiful and contemporary ethnic jewellery is made available at very reasonable prices to our valuable customers. You can buy this product at a discounted price of Rs 499. Shop here

2. YouBella Jewellery Oxidized Bracelet Bangles Set

Stylish and Trendy bangles from the house of YouBella, crafted especially for the elegant you! These set of bangles is perfect for all occasions. A classic fusion of exquisite craftsmanship and feminine elegance. Pair these intricate bangles set with any outfit to craft a precious look in no time at all. It is produced under fine quality production, so wear this masterpiece of latest fashion and designing without worrying about anything. You can buy this product at a discounted price of Rs 245. Shop here

3. LACUM Faishon Jewellery

Celebrate everlasting feelings of love with this exquisite German Oxidized Silver multicolour necklace with earring. The sterling Silver and Gold colour look on the necklace and earring is an elegant representation of a timeless bond of love and affection that connects you with your loved one. Elegant and classy, these earrings make a beautiful gift option too that is sure to show how much you care to your loved one. It is advisable to store jewellery in a zip lock pouch (air tight pouch), keep away from water perfume and other chemicals and clean it with dry and soft cloth. You can buy this product at a discounted price of Rs 375. Shop here

4. Natures Buggy Afghani Turkish Jewellery

This Neck Chain is Afghani Turkish Style Vintage Oxidized German Silver Tribal Necklace Pandant Antique Jewellery Set for Girls and Women. Made of copper, this jewellery item can easily pass off as a more expensive traditional silver jewellery . Hereditary and expert artisans of Rajasthan have handcrafted this jewellery piece with skills that they have perfected while making traditional style silver jewellery. Copper jewellery has been polished in a way that gives it the look of antique silver jewellery. A wear this ostentation looking copper jewellery to any formal party, or to any casual friendly get together and see heads turn. You can buy this product at a discounted price of Rs 499. Shop here

