Navratri Utsav 2018: Falguni Pathak takes a walk down memory lane

Dandiya queen, Falguni Pathak recalls her journey from the release of her most popular song two decades ago to her memorable Navratri performances in Mumbai and her association with the Ta-Thaiya band

Falguni Pathak. Pic/Falguni Pathak

Falguni Pathak has been entertaining people for over two decades with her mesmerising Navratri performances. The Dandiya Queen is all set to enthral Mumbaikars once again when she will perform at the ‘Navratri Utsav 2018’ event, which is being held at the Late Shri Pramod Mahajan Sports Complex in Borivali, Mumbai, from October 10 to October 18, 2018. The 54-year-old legendary dandiya singer is back in Borivali to perform for the third consecutive year.

Falguni Pathak is also celebrating her silver jubilee with Ta-Thaiya this year after completing 25 years of numerous memorable performances with the band. The singer and the band will join hands once again to entertain Navratri revellers, with Falguni's hit and popular tracks, including Yaad Piya Ki Aane Lagi and Maine Payal Hai Chhankai.

Mid-day caught up with the Dandiya queen for a chat. Here are excerpts from the interview:

You have completed 25 years with Ta-Thaiya. How has the journey been so far?



It feels amazing to have completed 25 years with Ta-Thaiya. I am very excited and looking forward to performing this year also. So far, it has been an incredible journey and I hope to do many more performances. It also feels great to come back and perform in Borivali. I am back for the third time in a row, thanks to the love of the people and the fans.”

Do you take any kind of precaution to ensure you stay in good health during the performances, how do you take care of your voice during the Navratri season?



I avoid eating certain foods during my performances such as curd, pickle, ice cream and anything that is cold.

Who do you admire as a Garba singer?



Diwaliben Bhil is one singer whom I admire a lot!

View this post on Instagram My Sadguru...My life is Dedicated to Him #happygurupurnima A post shared by Falguni.J.Pathak (@falgunipathak12) onJul 27, 2018 at 4:13am PDT

Can you give us more insights into the picture that you shared with your teacher on Guru Purnima day?



I am wearing his locket. His name is Dr. Aniruddha Dhairyadhar Joshi and he is my Sadguru. Whatever confidence that I have in myself today, the strength to face the world and answer the media, it is all due to the blessings and preachings of my Sadguru.

You posted this ‘Pathak’ family picture on Instagram. Would you like to share your memories about it?



This picture was clicked when my oldest sister was getting married. Back then I was four to five years old.

You admire new talent and motivate them? Are you a fan of any new upcoming singers (with reference to your picture with singer Tanishk Bagchi)?



Tanishk Bagchi is good. I have heard a few of his songs and he is going really well. He is doing great!

While sharing a picture with Tanishk Bagchi the sensational singer captioned: Tanishk Bagchi was a pleasure meeting u...a big fan of your music!



Falguni Pathak performing at Swarotsav 2018 in Ahmedabad

Your songs Maine Payal Hai Chhankai (1999) and Yaad Piya Ki Aane Lagi (1998) will be completing 20 years. What are your memories of these two songs and how close are they to your heart?



Have you heard these songs (asks Falguni with a bright smile on her face)? I have very fond memories of these two songs. When the song Yaad Piya ki aane lagi was done before that a lot of people didn’t know me in dandiya. So, when the company offered me this song and said that they will make a non-stop dandiya album of mine. And Navratri was also coming closer. So, that way we made the song for Gujarati listeners and god knows what happened the company’s owner said ‘let’s take a folk base and make a song’. Yaad Piya Ki Aane Lagi is originally a Rajasthani folk song. Let the song complete 25 years then we will celebrate!

About the song: Yaad Piya Ki Aane Lagi song video features actress Riya Sen along with Falguni Pathak and is undoubtedly one of the best songs of the singer till date. Released way back in 1998, it also fetched Falguni her status of being the 'Dandiya Queen.'

The singer also added that she doesn't miss playing garba. wondering why? She further added that seeing people dance and play garba on her songs makes her more happy!

Maine Payal Hai Chhankai singer off recently released her new song titled ‘Kanha re’ a few days ago.

