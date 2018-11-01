Navy Commanders begin deliberations on regional security scenario

national

China increased its presence in the Indian Ocean Region by constructing the deep-sea Gwadar Port in southern Pakistan and a naval base in Djibouti in the Horn of Africa

Top commanders of the Indian Navy Wednesday reviewed the regional security scenario in the maritime domain, including situation in the Indian Ocean where China has been increasing its military presence. Navy officials said the commanders would also look at utilising emerging technologies such as big-data analytics and application of artificial intelligence in the force to boost its overall efficiency and effectiveness.

The conference would also deliberate upon combat readiness of various naval units and optimisation of resources to meet the growing list of missions and tasks that the Navy is expected to perform, Navy spokesperson Capt D K Sharma said. He said as the premier naval force in the region, the Indian Navy aspires to remain the "net security provider" in the Indian Ocean through collaboration and cooperation with like-minded and friendly nations.

"The conference will have dedicated brain-storming sessions to discuss and conceptualise new ideas and concepts, as well as critically examine organisational structures and processes to meet developing challenges and threats to maritime security," he said. Sources said the Navy commanders analysed the evolving security scenario in the Indian Ocean region as well as in the Indo-Pacific.

The Indian Ocean, considered the backyard of the Indian Navy, is critical to India's strategic interests. Over the years, the region has witnessed increasing Chinese presence. China increased its presence in the Indian Ocean Region by constructing the deep-sea Gwadar Port in southern Pakistan and a naval base in Djibouti in the Horn of Africa.

Capt Sharma said the commanders would also deliberate on the themes of "optimisation" as well as application of "emerging technologies" in the Navy's overall operation. "The Navy has adopted the 'mission-based deployment' philosophy and the 'maintenance-to-operations' transition cycle over the past year to address the need to be present and to respond to emerging situations in the Indian Ocean Region," he said. Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Sunil Lanba inaugurated the conference Wednesday.

