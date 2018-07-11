Navy helps evacuate stranded commuters from Nalasopara railway station in Mumbai

Following a request from the Western Railway, the Western Naval Command deployed high-chassis vehicles that could traverse the flooded areas and reach the stranded commuters

The Navy was deployed to evacuate train commuters stranded at the Nallasopara station in Mumbai due to flooding of railway tracks between Nallasopara and Vasai Road stations, officials said on Wednesday.

Following a request from the Western Railway, the Western Naval Command deployed high-chassis vehicles that could traverse the flooded areas and reach the stranded commuters, a Defence spokesperson said this morning. Mumbai has been experiencing heavy rains for the past 48 hours resulting in water-logging in several areas which has severely hit road and rail transport also.

The Western Naval Command has been maintaining rescue teams and emergency equipment to provide assistance to Mumbaikars in emergent situations, the spokesperson said.

