Nawaz Sharif's comment reveals Pakistan's true face, say Ramdev

Talking to ANI, Ramdev even said that the time has come for India to take back Pakistan occupied Kashmir from their possession of the neighbouring country and help Balochistan to attain freedom



Yoga Guru Ramdev

After Pakistan's former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif accepted that 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks were from Pakistan, Yoga Guru Ramdev on Saturday said that the incident has revealed the true face of Islamabad and advised them to give up on harbouring terrorism.

Talking to ANI, Ramdev even said that the time has come for India to take back Pakistan occupied Kashmir from their possession of the neighbouring country and help Balochistan to attain freedom.

'Pakistan has been recognized as a country which harbours terrorism. It would be better for the country to behave and give up on such acts,' Ramdev said. Earlier in the day, Nawaz Sharif said that terrorists sent by Pakistan were responsible for the deadly 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks that claimed over 160 lives.

"Militant organisations are active. Call them non-state actors, should we allow them to cross the border and kill 150 people in Mumbai? Explain it to me. Why can't we complete the trial?" Nawaz noted in an interview to Pakistan's Dawn newspaper in a reference to the Mumbai attacks-related trials which have stalled in a Rawalpindi anti-terrorism court.

Pakistan has so far not completed trial in the 26/11 case. On November 26, 2008, 10 Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists had sailed into Mumbai from Karachi and carried out coordinated attacks in different parts of the city, killing about 166 people and injuring over 600 others.

The Jamaat-ud-Dawah (JuD) was believed to have plotted the 26/11 attacks. Its mastermind, Hafiz Saeed, has been roaming freely in Pakistan. India has, time and again, protested against Islamabad for harbouring Saeed, who is wanted for allegedly plotting the 2008 attack.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever