Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Neha Sharma team up for Kushan Nandy's Jogira Sara Ra Ra

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Neha Sharma are collaborating for the first time in Kushan Nandy's Jogira Sara Ra Ra. The film is about an oddball couple and set in small-town India, which Nandy calls "the more glitzy and exuberant India."

Backed by Naeem A Siddiqui, with Kiran Shyam Shroff as creative producer, the romantic comedy is written by Ghalib Asad Bhopali. Jogira Sara Ra Ra goes on floors in February 2021 and will be shot in Lucknow and Varanasi.

Neha Sharma shared a few pictures announcing the project with Nawaz. She wrote, "This one is going to be full of Love, Life & Laughter!"

Nawazuddin, too, announced the film on his social media handles. Earlier, Nandy and Nawaz had teamed up for Babumoshai Bandookbaaz (2017).

Also read: Nawazuddin Siddiqui: Spent A Lot Of Time Trying To Make My Skin Fairer

*Keep scrolling to read more news*

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news