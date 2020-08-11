Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Neha Sharma team up for Kushan Nandy's Jogira Sara Ra Ra
Jogira Sara Ra Ra goes on floors in February 2021 and will be shot in Lucknow and Varanasi.
Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Neha Sharma are collaborating for the first time in Kushan Nandy's Jogira Sara Ra Ra. The film is about an oddball couple and set in small-town India, which Nandy calls "the more glitzy and exuberant India."
Backed by Naeem A Siddiqui, with Kiran Shyam Shroff as creative producer, the romantic comedy is written by Ghalib Asad Bhopali. Jogira Sara Ra Ra goes on floors in February 2021 and will be shot in Lucknow and Varanasi.
Neha Sharma shared a few pictures announcing the project with Nawaz. She wrote, "This one is going to be full of Love, Life & Laughter!"
This one is going to be full of Love, Life & Laughter! â¤ï¸ð¬ðð¼ð§¿ð Super excited to announce my next film #JogiraSaraRaRa along with @nawazuddin._siddiqui Directed by @kushannandy Written by #GhalibAsadBhopali Produced by #NaeemAhmadINC (Touchwood Multimedia Creations) & Creative Producer @kiranshyamshroff The movie goes on floors from February 2021!â¬
Nawazuddin, too, announced the film on his social media handles. Earlier, Nandy and Nawaz had teamed up for Babumoshai Bandookbaaz (2017).
