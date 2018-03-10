Nawazuddin Siddiqui caught spying on wife

Cops probing illegal call data mining agency to grill Nawazuddin Siddiqui for using its services to keep tabs on spouse



Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui's name has cropped up in the Call Detail Records (CDR) racket, after he allegedly sought his wife's phone records. The Thane Crime Branch summoned the actor yesterday, but Nawazuddin had yet to show up by late evening. Sources said he could turn up later at night or on Saturday.

The crime branch has so far arrested 11 accused in the CDR racket, including a constable from Yavatmal, and Rajni Pandit, who is regarded as the first woman detective in the country. During the course of the investigation, Nawazuddin's name surfaced as well. "While screening the devices of one of the accused, we found Nawazuddin Siddiqui's name. Nawaz had sought his wife's CDR," said a police source.

"He is among hundreds of people who have been called for questioning. He will be questioned about his association with these detectives, and how he got in touch with them. We need his detailed statement," said a police officer. Nawazuddin had earlier landed in controversy for his autobiography, after his ex-girlfriend claimed that he had lied about her in his book. The actor eventually issued an apology and recalled the book.

