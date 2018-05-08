Nawazuddin Siddiqui inspires UPSC topper

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's film Manjhi - The Mountain Man (2015) inspired Allahabad-based school teacher Seerat Fatima to crack the UPSC exams, after she had lost hope



Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Thanks to Nawazuddin Siddiqui's film Manjhi - The Mountain Man (2015), this Allahabad-based school teacher Seerat Fatima cracked the UPSC exams, who got inspired by the film after she had lost hope. She is among those who were declared successful in the civil services exams over the weekend. Yesterday, Nawaz tweeted, "I feel privileged to be doing such inspiring films (sic)."



Seerat Fatima

Ketan Mehta's film is about a labourer in a Bihar village, who carved a road through a hill using nothing more than a hammer, to offer the villagers better access.

It feels great that my film #ManjhiTheMountainMan have motivated the girl Seerat to clear the #UPSC Exam after she had given up on it.

I feel privileged to be doing such inspiring films. pic.twitter.com/bwZfuLZrOb — Nawazuddin Siddiqui (@Nawazuddin_S) May 7, 2018

With the passion for acting and belief in his skills, Nawazuddin Siddiqui's journey in the Hindi film industry is a success story in itself and he just hopes his thought on cinema "never gets corrupt". For about 19 years, Nawazuddin has been working relentlessly, doing exceptional work, be it as a junior artiste or a leading man in Bollywood today. With films like Patang: The Kite, Miss Lovely, Haraamkhor and The Lunchbox among others - that travelled to various international film festivals - he has won the hearts of audiences across the globe.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates