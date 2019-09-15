Nawazuddin Siddiqui receives praise from author Paulo Coelho

Ace lyricist and novelist Paulo Coelho has appreciated actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui for his acting skills in the second instalment of Netflix series 'Sacred Games'. Coelho took to twitter to praise the actor for his role and also expressed admiration for 'Sacred Games' season 2.

"One of the best series on Netflix, with the great actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui," tweeted the novelist. Reverting to his compliment, Nawazuddin exclaimed that he is "an ardent fan" of Coelho's writing and he is more than happy to be noticed by an acclaimed personality like him.

"Sir Paulo Coelho I have read your books The Alchemist and have also watched the film 'Veronika decides to Die' based on your novel. I have always been an ardent fan of your writing and it's an honour 2 be noticed and mentioned by someone like you I don't have words to describe the feeling Thank You," wrote the 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' actor.

Based on Vikram Chandra's 2006 novel by the same name, 'Sacred Games' made the nation sit up and take notice of its gripping plot and powerful performances. The second season of the series aired on Netflix on August 15, 2019.

On the work front, the 'Sacred Games' actor recently wrapped up shooting for Honey Trehan's debut film 'Raat Akeli Hai' in which he will be seen alongside Radhika Apte. He is currently busy filming for 'Bole Chudiyan' alongside Tamannaah Bhatia and joined the cast of 'Housefull 4' for a song.

