Nawazuddin Siddiqui turns Cannes-ready with Manish Malhotra

Nawazuddin Siddiqui

In an interview in 2013, Nawazuddin Siddiqui had famously joked that he owns one black suit that he keeps repeating at the Cannes Film Festival. However, the actor, who has become a regular at the French Riviera courtesy his brilliant films, will up his style game this year. As he presents Nandita Das' Manto in the Un Certain Regard segment at Cannes 2018, Siddiqui will be dressed by Bollywood's go-to designer Manish Malhotra for his big day.



Manish Malhotra

Malhotra says that he is ecstatic to collaborate with an actor he has "tremendous respect for". "The way he approaches fashion and style is unique. When I was offered the chance to design his look, I immediately agreed since it would be interesting to style an offbeat personality like Nawazuddin Siddiqui," he says. Malhotra reveals that the actor will be making three appearances at the festival that kicks off on May 8.



Tuxedo designed for Cannes

The couturier adds, "I have designed a black tuxedo for his red carpet appearance on May 13. He'll be wearing a checkered suit for the screening and interviews, and a cool blazer for the after-party." Malhotra adds that he has kept the creations "minimalist keeping Nawaz's taste in mind".

