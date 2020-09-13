Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife Aaliya visits Budhana, meets UP police officials over case filed by her

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife Aaliya Siddiqui, reached Budhana on Saturday and replied to queries by Budhana police about the allegations she has levelled against the actor and his family. The police also made inquiries by visiting the alleged place of the incident along with Aaliya. She had reached Delhi from Mumbai on Friday and came to Budhana in a car.

The case diary of Budhana Police mentions that the case was registered in a Mumbai Police Station in July this year under POCSO. In the FIR, Alia has alleged that Nawazuddin's brother Minazuddin molested her daughter in 2012. Aaliya also alleged that she was beaten up after she protested.

The complaint states that Nawazuddin Siddiqui was in Mumbai at the time of the incident. Alia alleged that she informed her husband but no action was taken. Earlier this year, Aaliya had filed for divorce from Nawazuddin.

