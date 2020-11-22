Naxalbari: My character will be the game changer, says Aamir Ali

After making noise with the trailer and poster of the upcoming original series Naxalbari, ZEE5 has now released a new promo introducing Aamir Ali's character.

The promo showcases Aamir essaying the role of a corporate leader who is puppeteering the strings that cause the clash between the Naxalites and the government, all to turn a profit for himself. For the first time, a web series is being released that brings forth the red uprising movement in India and showcases its underbelly.

Check out the promo of Naxalbari here:

Keeping the Naxalite movement at the center stage, Naxalbariaims to develop a common ground that gives a deeper insight into the war between Naxalites and the government, each side fighting for their own reasons without exploiting their social narrative.

Talking about the release of the promo, Aamir shares, “Naxalbari has been one of the most intense projects I've worked on. The story spoke to me as soon as I read the script and I am now ecstatic to make my digital debut with this ZEE5 show. Every grey role has a lot of layers to it, and this particular side of my character will definitely be something different to watch out for in Naxalbari. The audience will have to wait for the release to find out how things take a turn in the end and my character's doing with it. I hope the viewers enjoy watching this promo as much as they have loved the trailer.”

Naxalbari stars Rajeev Khandelwal, Tina Datta, Sreejita De, Satyadeep Mishra, Shakti Anand, and Aamir Ali. The show is directed by Partho Mitra and produced by GSEAMS (Arjun & Kartik). Naxalbari is slated to premiere on 28th November, exclusively on ZEE5.

The nine-episode action-packed series is a fictional account of the protagonist's fightback against a red uprising. It will also subtly underline the socio-political involvement that causes the upsetting of the Naxalites.

