Naxalbari trailer: Rajeev Khandelwal, Tina Datta's intense action will leave you by the edge of your seat

The teaser of the fast-paced web series Naxalbari has caught a lot of attention and had everyone looking forward to the trailer which was released on Wednesday. It gives a deeper insight into the war between Naxalites and the government, each side fighting for their own reasons. Who is right? Who is wrong? Wait for the series to premiere on 28th November and find out.

The trailer is packed with all kinds of drama paired with intense action, all of it at a pace that will have you by the edge of your seat. Naxalbari will also subtly underline the socio-political involvement that cause the upsetting of the Naxalites.

Check out the trailer here:

Rajeev Khandelwal also shared the trailer on his official Instagram handle.

The show is directed by Partho Mitra and produced by GSEAMS (Arjun & Kartik). Naxalbari is slated to premiere on 28th November, exclusively on ZEE5. The nine-episode action-packed series is a fictional account of the protagonist’s fightback against a red uprising.

Also Read: Rajeev Khandelwal On Resuming Shoot: We Are Adjusting To The New Normal

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news