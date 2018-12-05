Naxals kill two ex-colleagues who turned police informers

national

Representational picture

Naxals killed two former colleagues who were working as police informers after surrendering in Chhattisgarh's Bastar district, police said Wednesday. The deceased, identified as Jallu and Bhima, had surrendered before police about two years ago.

After quitting the Naxal movement, they were working as "secret informers" for police in the Bastar area, a senior police official told PTI. The two had gone on Tuesday evening to a weekly market in Pakhnar village, located around 350 km from Raipur, where a group of Naxals attacked them with sharp-edged weapons, the official said.

After hacking them to death, the rebels dumped the bodies near Pakhnar police outpost and fled, he said. A police team later reached the spot and sent the bodies for postmortem, he said, adding that a combing operation was underway in the area to nab the assailants.

