Naya Daur actress Kumkum passes away at 86; Dharmendra, Lata Mangeshkar mourn the loss

Kumkum, who worked in around 115 films, passed away on Tuesday at her residence in Bandra, Mumbai. She was 86. Television director and late comedian Jagdeep's son Naved Jafri tweeted to confirm the news on Twitter.

We have lost another gem. I have known her since I was a kid and she was family, a superb artist and a fantastic human being, innalillahe wa innailaihe raajeoon. Rest in peace kunkum aunty ðÂÂÂ #ripkumkum #kumkum pic.twitter.com/CT60alQbOC — Naved Jafri (@NavedJafri_BOO) July 28, 2020

Another veteran passes on.. #KumKum aunty was not just an actor but also a very close family friend through my father. Debuting in AarPaar with the title song picturised on her,she went on to star in many films and breathed her last today. Inna lillaahe wa inna elaihe raaje’oon — Jaaved Jaaferi (@jaavedjaaferi) July 28, 2020

Mujhe abhi pata chala ki jaani maani abhinetri Kumkum ji ka dehaant hua. Mujhe ye sunke bahut dukh hua.Allah unko jannat naseeb karein. — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) July 28, 2020

Remembering "Kumkum aunty", Naved also posted a few pictures of the late actress. Several social media users paid condolences to the late actress. A user wrote: "May her soul rest in peace." "Loved her performances. She was a good actress," wrote another user. The cause of her death is yet to be officially announced.

Dharmendra, Lata Mangeshkar and many other Bollywood celebrities mourned on social media.

Friends....Kum kum .... Meri filmi zindagi ki ibtida jis chhoti si gudiya ka saath shuru hoie thi....woh .... hameesha hameesha ke liye humen chhod kar chali gai ..... I am extremely sad .... pray ðÂÂÂ for her soul be in peace ..... pic.twitter.com/K5r9tA1uwc — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) July 28, 2020

Kumkum was born Zaibunnissa on April 22, 1934, in Hussainabad, Bihar. Her father was Nabab of Hussainabad. She was spotted by Guru Dutt, who was looking for a good dancer to picturise the immortal song Kabhi aar kabhi paar for his 1954 film, Aar Paar. Dutt finalised Kumkum and the song went onto become a huge hit. Dutt then gave her a role in his 1957 classic, Pyaasa. Kumkum worked with Shammi Kapoor in Mem Saheb (1956) and had a lead role opposite the actor Char Dil Char Raahein (1959).

A fine Kathak dancer, she trained under Pandit Shambhu Maharaj. Kumkum's notable films include Mr. X In Bombay, Mother India, Son Of India, Kohinoor, Ujala, Naya Daur, Shreeman Funtoosh, Raja Aur Runk, Lalkaar, and Geet. She starred opposite Ashim Kumar in the first Bhojpuri film, Ganga Maiyya Tohe Piyari Chadhaibo (1963).

You'll be missed, Kumkum. May your soul rest in peace.

