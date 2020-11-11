NBA star Lamar Odom and fiancee Sabrina Parr call off engagement

Former American basketball star Lamar Odom and trainer fiancee Sabrina Parr have decided to split. Odom, 41, who was married to reality TV star Khloe Kardashian before divorcing in 2013, announced his engagement with Parr in 2019.

"Y'all know I'm honest and transparent so I have to be the first to let you guys know that I am no longer engaged to Lamar. This has been a difficult decision for me to make but it is the best for myself and my children. Lamar has some things that he alone has to work through," Parr wrote on Instagram.

