NBA star Shaquille O'Neal happy to be first-time voter

American basketball great, Shaquille O'Neal recently voted for the first time and felt good about it.

In a recent episode of The Big Podcast with Shaq, the former Los Angeles Lakers star said he finally cast a ballot for the 2020 presidential election. "I voted for the first time, and it feels good," O'Neal said.

The four-time NBA champ said he had been more involved in various voting campaigns which turned out to be one of the major reasons for him to vote.

"You know I always like being honest on my podcast. I've never voted before, America. But, now I'm doing all these voting campaigns, and you know one thing I never like to do is be a hypocrite," he explained. Asked why he never voted before, O'Neal said that he "never understood the electoral college system."

