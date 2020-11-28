NBA star Stephen Curry hails wife Ayesha and family for positive impact

American basketball superstar Stephen Curry shared a thoughtful message and thanked each and everyone, especially his wife Ayesha and family for making a positive impact in his life.

On Friday, in a lengthy Instagram post, Curry wrote: "Thankful today and every day. Ups and down. All times. Behind these amazing smiles, there's so much to be thankful for! But there's so much room to grow, so many lessons to learn, so many mountains to climb to reach our full potential as individuals and a family. Thankful for my marriage to my best friend @ayeshacurry. Thankful for parenthood, what these kids have taught me about myself and the appreciation of the beauty in life. Bless up! Amen."

