NCB deputy director who interrogated Deepika Padukone in drug case, tests positive for COVID-19

KPS Malhotra, the deputy director of Narcotics Control Bureau who was a part of actress Deepika Padukone’s interrogation in the drug case related to Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, has tested positive for COVID-19., reports Hindustan Times.

The central agency is investigating the drug angle of Sushant Singh’s death case and has mostly arrested drug peddlers aside from Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty. The NCB has symmoned Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor for interrogation but, as per reports, have found no links between drug peddlers and the actresses. For the last two-and-a-half months, the ED and CBI have been investigating this case, but they have not yet found anything tangible.

An NCB official said, "Many celebrities are on our radar. We are conducting surveillance on some of their phones." So far, the NCB hasn't found anything directly related to Rajput's death.

However, NCB Director General Rakesh Asthana had earlier come to Mumbai and held a meeting with the investigating officers to take details of the investigation conducted so far. In the meeting, he clearly told the officers to give priority to collecting strong evidence against the accused, without which they will not be summoned.

