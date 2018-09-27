NCP demands declaration of drought in Marathwada

national

Devendra Fadnavis

The NCP Wednesday demanded that a drought be declared in the Marathwada region of Maharashtra which has received below average rainfall till September end.

The leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Legislative Dhananjay Munde, along with NCP leaders Amarsinh Pandit and Jaywant Jadhav called on Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis here and submitted a memorandum of the demand. He said cotton, soyabean, corn and jowar crops have been damaged due to scanty rainfall and that the government thus needs to immediately start relief work.

"The situation in the state, especially Marathwada is grim. Drinking water is becoming scarce and demands for tankers has increased. However, the government is not taking the existing drought-like conditions seriously," Munde told reporters here.

