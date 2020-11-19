NCP leader Eknath Khadse tests positive for COVID-19

Former Minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Eknath Khadse has tested positive for COVID-19. The senior Maharashtra leader on Thursday took to Twitter to inform his followers. A few days ago, Khadse's daughter Rohini too had tested positive for the virus and was admitted to the hospital as a precautionary measure.

"My corona report has come positive. People who have come in contact with me in the last six days are requested to do their own COVID test," Khadse tweeted. The 68-year-old leader also said that he is leaving for Mumbai for further treatment.

"The goodwill of all of you is with me and I will be back to your service soon," he said. In October, Khadse had quit the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and joined the Sharad Pawar-led NCP.

