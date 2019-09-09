NCP leader Dhananjay Munde narrowly escapes in accident at Mumbai-Pune expressway

Leader of Opposition in the State Assembly and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Dhananjay Munde had a close shave after a minor accident on Mumbai-Pune expressway near Lonavala on wee hours of Sunday.

Munde was travelling to Mumbai using Pune Mumbai expressway along with a convoy when he met with an accident in which he and two drivers and a bodyguard sustained minor injuries. He posted about the accident on social media to avoid rumours of the incident.

Also Read: Gold chain, ring stolen from senior citizen on Mumbai-Pune bus

The control room officer of the expressway said the accident took place near Malawali village in Oda Pul, Lonavala around 6.45 am on Sunday. “Prima facie it seems that accident took place after a tyre in one of the cars burst and other two cars collided against each other due to their speed,” he said.

According to Highway police, Mundhe was heading to Mumbai when one of his convoy cars’ tyre burst and it came loose. An officer with the highway police said that the driver has had lost control of the vehicle and turned turtle. “In order to control the speed and movement and avoid further danger, two other cars collided against each other. The vehicle was completely damaged and fortunately, no major injuries were caused to anyone.” Mundhe’s bodyguard Sopan Chate sustained bruises and injuries on his leg while the drivers Venkat Gite and Santosh Jadhav sustained minor injuries. Apart from Mundhe’s convoy, other vehicles behind them also got involved with the accident, the police added.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates