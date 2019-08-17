Gold chain, ring stolen from senior citizen on Mumbai-Pune bus

crime

The incident came to light after Ramchandra Gore (63), a resident of Kharghar in Navi Mumbai lodged a First Information Report with Swargate police station against an unknown person

The picture is used for representational purpose

A senior citizen on Friday was robbed off of the gold chain and a ring in the Pune-Mumbai bus by an unknown person who gave him biscuits laced with sedatives to eat. The incident came to light after Ramchandra Gore (63), a resident of Kharghar in Navi Mumbai lodged a First Information Report with Swargate police station against an unknown person.

Gore is retired and earlier worked in Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) transport department of BEST.

Also Read: Mumbai Crime: Cops nab four for mobile phone and two-wheeler theft

Assistant police inspector S N Shaikh said, "the incident took place on August 11, from Jamkhed Mumbai Central to Pune. The bus came to Swargate in Pune at 4 pm. It seems that the complainant was offered biscuit by an unidentified passenger. Initially, he refused, but the passenger said that Gore was like his father, he ate it. After eating, Gore became unconscious and the unknown passenger snatched his gold chain and a gold ring of which the cost is estimated to be Rs 60,000."

The police are investigating the case.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates