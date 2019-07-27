NDRF rescues 500 people stranded in Mahalaxmi Express

national

Authorities called in the National Disaster Response Force and also sought help from the navy to rescue the 700 stranded passengers

NDRF rescue stranded passengers of Mahalaxmi Express. Pic/ NDRF

After a heavy downpour on Friday, rains continued to lash Mumbai on Saturday affecting the rail services with long-distance Mahalaxmi Express getting stuck near Badlapur in Thane district due to flooding of tracks.

NDRF commandant Sachidanand Gawade said, "The train services are suspended between Badlapur and Karjat and Khopoli. 15 trains were diverted via Karjat-Panvel-Diva while seven trains were short-terminated at Panvel, four trains were cancelled."

Watch video

Stunning footage of the stranded Mahalaxmi Express train with passengers from one of the rescue choppers near Badlapur on Mumbai railway @mid_day @RailMinIndia @PiyushGoyal pic.twitter.com/pW8Sg0D2ZA — Rajendra B. Aklekar (@rajtoday) July 27, 2019

He added, "We deployed 5 BN NDRF teams for today. Our two teams left from RRC Mumbai in which

one team for Badlapur to rescue passengers stuck in Mahalaxmi Express while another team for Tamba and Raite villages to Kalyan for rescuing water-logged trapped villagers. One team has left from unit headquarter in Sudumbare village in Mawal taluka for search operation since there is a report of a drowning incident in Indrayani river at Indori, Maval. While one team of Famex has left from Chiplun, Ratnagiri to Sindhudurg for search operation in view of drowning incident"

Helicopter services and naval assistance have also been sought. NDRF personnel are rescuing the passengers.

Also Read: Mahalaxmi Express: WNC deploys teams to render assistance in flood affected areas

Pic/NDRF

Around 500 plus people were rescued by NDRF so far including 9 pregnant women. Ambulances with 37 doctors with gynaecologist deployed for an emergency. Necessary arrangements like food etc made at Sahyadri Mangal Karayalay. 14 buses, three tempos arranged for further movement.

#MahalaxmiExpressRescue |

The passengers are being taken to a open space about 1.5 Kms from Incident site. Food, water and medical facilities have been arranged for the passengers.

Via. @surajojhaa #MumbaiRainsWithMidday #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/Pahvv5dpTN — mid-day (@mid_day) July 27, 2019

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis appeals the citizens stranded in Mahalaxmi Express to not worry and has ensured that all measures and rescue operations are taken care of roping in all expert teams from NDRF, Army, Navy, Local administration, Police, Railway Ministry.

A special relief train has been planned to send the passengers to their destination. Food packets have been delivered to the passengers by the local police and the Railway Protection Force (RPF)

- With inputs from Diwakar Sharma, Suraj Ojha, Faizan Khan and Chaitraly Deshmukh

Also Read: Watch video: 700 passengers stranded in Mahalaxmi Express near Badlapur

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates