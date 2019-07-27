Mahalaxmi Express: WNC deploys teams to render assistance in flood affected areas

national

Eight flood rescue teams from the Navy including three diving team have been mobilised with rescue material, Inflatable boats and life jackets

Indian Navy Helicopter

Following the incessant rains over the last 24 hours in Mumbai and adjoining areas, a request was received from Central Railways early morning today, July 27, 2019, for the evacuation of passengers from Mahalaxmi Express stranded near Badlapur due to waters on tracks from Ulhas River.

Eight flood rescue teams from the Navy including three diving teams have been mobilised with rescue material, Inflatable boats and life jackets. Meanwhile, a Seaking Helicopter has also been scrambled with Divers equipped with Auto inflatable craft for deployment in the area as advance assessment party.

Pic/Anamika Gharat

Western Naval Command is keeping a close watch on the situation and is in constant touch with State Administration to respond as required and provide necessary assistance in flood-affected areas.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates