Neelima Azeem reveals why Shahid and Mira named the baby 'Zain Kapoor'

In an interaction with an entertainment portal, Shahid Kapoor's mother Neelima Azeem speaks about their complete family, granddaughter Misha Kapoor and grandson Zain Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor and Neelima Azeem

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput welcomed their second child on September 5 at Khar's Hinduja hospital. The couple, along with the Kapoor family is quite elated with the arrival of the newborn, who they have named Zain Kapoor. In an interaction with pinkvilla, Shahid's mother, Neelima Azeem spoke about how happy the family is, Mira's health and Misha Kapoor's understanding of she having a younger brother.

On the beautiful arrival of Zain Kapoor in the family, grandmom Neelima Azeem told the portal, "It's been joyous. the family is complete, Shahid and Mira now have a beautiful son and a daughter.. so it feels great. Misha has got a young brother and we have got wonderful grandchildren, so the feeling is difficult to describe in words but I guess, I feel on the top of the world and very grateful. It is very exciting as there is so much to do."



Shahid Kapoor with Mira, daughter Misha and son Zain leave from the hospital.

When asked her about Shahid and Mira's first child, baby Misha Kapoor's understanding of this new addition to the family, Azeem says, "It is definitely a sweet and exciting part in her life. Now, she has got a brother and a companion. Misha is basically a very soft and tender child. She is full of energy and fun, there is a lot of sweetness in her. Even when she goes to the beach, she will play with the puppies and babies there.. she is like that with everyone and now it is her own brother. But, of course, it is a little emotional adjustment for all the children so that will happen. But I think her parents are handling that very beautifully. They are balancing the act nicely. All the credit goes to Mira and Shahid."

The Arabic name Zain Kapoor is being loved by all Shahid Kapoor fans and people online. On being asked the reason behind the name 'Zain', she revealed that the name was always decided. "I think it is the name that has been running in everybody's mind for a long time but obviously, it was his parents who decided to call him Zain. But this name has been there in the family. I have a nephew with the same name. It is a beautiful name," said the new grandmom.

Talking about Misha and Zain, Neelima Azeem said, "These two babies have brought so much happiness in our lives that it is impossible to spell it out."

