Neena Gupta and Sanya Malhotra talk about relationships, life and dating in 2020

Ahead of the busiest time for online dating, Bumble, the women-first social networking app, has announced their new series Dating These Days. An exciting array of popular, notable personalities such as Neena Gupta, Sanya Malhotra, Kirti Kulhari, Sumukhi Suresh, Sushant Divgikar, and Maanvi Gagroo will facilitate meaningful conversations around dating in India. A new weekly series features unfiltered conversations highlighting various barriers and challenges to dating and other related hot-topics such as making the first move, body positivity, and familial matrimonial pressure in our dating journeys.

In a world where people are busy with their lives professionally, one always needs warmth in their personal life to maintain sanity. In the upcoming episode, viewers will get to see the talented actress Sanya Malhotra talk about relationships and gives her take on unsolicited advice from families or relatives on the same.

Expressing her thoughts, Sanya Malhotra said, "I think at the end of the day you need to understand that it's your life so, you'll be responsible for all the decisions that you're going to take. If a relationship or marriage doesn't work because you took someone else's advice, you will not be able to go and blame them. Even if somebody is giving you an unsolicited advice – take it, scrutinise it, if it's not then discard it and take your own decisions."

Also speaking in the series will be popular actor Neena Gupta who weighs in on dating in 2020. Adding in on what the ideal date would be like, Neena Gupta reveals, "That someone will take me to a very beautiful place on a candlelight dinner and we could talk about many things. I should be able to order what I want to eat or drink. That's my ideal perfect date!"

Neena Gupta also believes that a beginning has to be made by both parties towards filling that generation gap – addressing these concerns and how to go about it becomes important "Today's parents have been brought up a certain way and it's not very easy to change their mindset. But I think time has come when you have to try and talk to them. You might not succeed but the beginning has to be made."

Hosted by Rytasha Rathore, Dating These Days will drop a new weekly episode today on Bumble's YouTube channel.

