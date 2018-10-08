Neena Gupta: I'm feeling like a heroine

bollywood

Neena Gupta on bagging plum projects in her second innings

Neena Gupta

Over a year after she shared a note on Instagram, asking for work, Neena Gupta finds herself being offered several interesting projects. As her next, Badhaai Ho, gears up for release, she credits her heartfelt post for the career upswing. "Mulk came my way first and then, Badhaai Ho. After a long time, I have read such a fantastic script. Earlier, I would do certain movies for the money, but not anymore."

Even though the comedy features Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead, it won't be wrong to say that Gupta's character is integral to the narrative. "Ayushmann keeps joking, 'Aap toh picture ki heroine ho'. I am feeling like a heroine, albeit an older one."

While she agrees that the industry is waking up to women-oriented cinema, Gupta says the lack of roles for older female actors is the result of a deep-rooted patriarchy. "Our society is such that a 70-year-old can be a hero, but I'm not looked upon as a leading lady, despite the fact that I maintain myself well."

