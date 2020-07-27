Neena Gupta shares serene view from holiday home, says I don't want to leave

Veteran actor Neena Gupta on Sunday treated fans to a serene view from her Mukteshwar, Uttarakhand holiday home while stating that she will have to eventually leave for Mumbai.

"Jaana padega," the 'Badhaai Ho' actor captioned the post on Instagram wherein she is seen walking around her beautiful home, which is situated amid the hilly region. The 61-year-old sports an athletic look in grey joggers with a black hoodie and matching sunglasses.

View this post on Instagram Jaana padega A post shared by Neena Gupta (@neena_gupta) onJul 25, 2020 at 11:13pm PDT

As the video progresses, the 'Panga' star tells her fans, "It's been four months and six days since I came here. Gorgeous view and the beauty of hills," she said adding, "To this beautiful place, and now I will have to go to Mumbai for shooting..."

Gupta added, "I am feeling very scared, and you all know why I'm scared... and we should be scared at this time because it is good to be frightened at this time.." Talking about returning to Mumbai, she said, "I am not feeling like leaving this beautiful place, but I will have to go...."

As the actor steps into her beautiful garden she says, " I am thinking, what to do.. Let's see, we have some time..."

The post on the photo-sharing platform garnered more than 15,000 views within an hour of being posted.

The 'Panga' actor is quite active on social media and has been updating her fans by sharing pictures and videos on the photo-sharing platform.

