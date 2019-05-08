Neena Gupta to play Akshay Kumar's mother in Sooryavanshi

bollywood

Neena Gupta has joined Rohit Shetty's upcoming cop-drama Sooryavanshi and will be seen playing Akshay Kumar's mother

Actress Neena Gupta is all set to join the cast of Sooryavanshi. She will be playing the role of Akshay Kumar's mother in the Rohit Shetty directorial. Neena, who has been on a roll with critically acclaimed films like Badhaai Ho and Mulk, is kicked to be a part of a big commercial movie as it will reach a wider audience.

"I am feeling good and I'm very excited mainly because this kind of big commercial cinema is seen by a lot of people. Every actor wants to be seen by more people and appreciated by more people," Neena told PTI.

There were reports that though she would be seen playing mother to Akshay, her role won't be typical.

The actor, however, didn't comment on her role. "I've told myself to work hard on it because a lot of people are going to see it. I am going to put my best in it," she added.

Earlier Katrina Kaif too had joined the cast of Sooryavanshi and will be the main female lead opposite Akshay Kumar. A source told mid-day, "Akshay has always suggested Katrina for his movies, but she would turn them down because she was searching for a strong role. As Akshay's wife in this film, she will play a vital part; a pillar of strength as he fights corruption." Devgn and Singh are expected to make special appearances as their respective characters in this film.

Sooryavanshi also features Katrina Kaif and is scheduled to release next year. The movie will release on Eid 2020, clashing with Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt-starrer Inshallah.

