Neena Gupta: Why can't we have women-led films now?

In the month since Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari became the first Bollywood movie to pursue a theatrical run post the pandemic, Hindi films have shied away from the big screen, instead seeking the safety of a direct-to-web release. At such a time, two women have come forward to place their bet on cinemas - Neena Gupta's The Last Color and Kiara Advani's Indoo Ki Jawani hit the screens yesterday.



Stills from Indoo Ki Jawani

"I have no idea what Indoo Ki Jawani is about. But why can't we have women-centric films in such times? Going by the title, I assume Indoo Ki Jawani is totally different from our film. So, the audience will have a variety to choose from. I had never thought that my film would release in the middle of the pandemic. It's a brave decision taken by the producers," says the actor, who leads the Vikas Khanna-directed movie.



The Last Color

Adapted from the master chef's book of the same name, The Last Color explores how a nine-year-old tightrope walker befriends Gupta's Noor, a widow, thus bringing hope and colour to her life. The movie - a window into the age-old taboos surrounding widows in Varanasi and Vrindavan - has won acclaim at several international film festivals, including the Palm Springs International Film Festival. "Our movie doesn't have a hero per se, nor does it have songs. It won't be a blockbuster, but the story is close to my heart."

Gupta, who had a good run this year with Panga, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, Panchayat and Masaba Masaba, is looking ahead to a busy 2021. "It's strange that these roles didn't come my way when I was younger. So, women belonging to my age group can look forward to a lot of work." She has wrapped up the shoot of Sardaar And Grandson, and Dial 100. "I will head to London for the Goldfish shoot. The second seasons of Panchayat and Masaba Masaba are lined up."

