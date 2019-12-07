Neena Gupta's latest Instagram post isn't only scintillating but proves she's ageing in reverse

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Neena Gupta is one of the most fascinating actors we have in the Hindi film industry. But her Instagram account is as marveling. Her latest post suggests so, at least. The lady took to her Instagram and posted what is arguably the post of the year, and also proved just like Anil Kapoor and Rekha, she too is aging in reverse.

She wore a lovely frock and wrote- Frock Ka Shock, Picture taken by the Gajraj Sir. Well, Gajraj Sir could be her Badhaai Ho co-star, Gajraj Rao. And as stated above, the actress indeed looks beautiful.

Take a look at her picture right here:

View this post on Instagram Frock ka shock. Picture taken by the gajraj sir A post shared by Neena Gupta (@neena_gupta) onDec 6, 2019 at 5:47pm PST

It has been a long journey for the actress full of ups and downs. She has been acting in films for more than three decades and has finally got her due as an artist. We could say one of her most popular roles was in 1993's Khalnayak, and her performance with Madhuri Dixit on the massively popular song Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai cannot be forgotten. It was one of the biggest hits of that year and still remains an evergreen song.

In the early and late 2000s, she didn't get the roles she desired and did outings like Veer and Alone. After 2015, she was unable to get work and posted a message about her talent as a performer. 2018, in the truest sense of the term, was a game-changing year for Gupta. With as many as three films- Veere Di Wedding, Mulk, and the unforgettable Badhaai Ho, she was back with a bang.

In 2020, she reunites with Ayushmann Khurrana and Gajraj Rao for Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, which releases on February 21. She also plays Akshay Kumar's mother in Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi. And Shetty has stated it's not going to be a typical Bollywood mother but a very entertaining character. This action potboiler opens in the cinemas on March 27.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates