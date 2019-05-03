Neeraj Chopra undergoes elbow surgery, doubtful for Doha Worlds

other-sports

Neeraj Chopra will be doubtful for the upcoming World Championships held in Doha from September 27 to October 6.

Star Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra has undergone an elbow surgery,he was operated by celebrated orthopaedic surgeon Dr Dinshaw Pardiwala at the Kokilaben Hospital.

"Undergone elbow surgery in Mumbai by Dr.Dinshaw Pardiwala.Will require some months of rehabilitation before i can start back with throwing.Hoping to return stronger. Every setback is a setup for a comeback. God wants to bring you out better than you were before," Neeraj posted on his twitter handle on Friday.

The 21-year-old developed pain in his elbow while practising at the NIS Patiala in April.

Dr. Pardiwala is a renowned orthopaedic surgeon who has treated many sports stars like Sushil Kumar, Saina Nehwal, P V Sindhu, Yogeshwar Dutt, Vinesh Phogat, Akhil Kumar, H S Prannoy among others.

The duration for which Neeraj will have to stay away from action is not yet clear but his chances of being fit in time for the World Championships is a matter of speculation at this point. His coach Bahadur Singh has already urged him not to rush back keeping next year's Olympics in mind.

The elbow injury had earlier forced the Commonwealth and Asian Games champion to skip the Asian Championships held in Doha from April 21 to April 24.

The world no. 5 in his discipline would have been India's brightest hope for a medal.

Neeraj shot to fame by winning the javelin gold at the 2016 IAAF World U-20 Championships in Bydgoszcz, Poland.

From there it was no looking back for the athlete from Panipat, as he went on to win golds at the 2016 South Asian Games, the 2017 Asian Championships in Bhubaneswar, and last year's Commonwealth and Asian Games.

