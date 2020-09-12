NEET fear: Medical college aspirant hangs self a day ahead of exam

A day ahead of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET), a medical college aspirant in Madurai Jyothi Sridurga committed suicide.

Daughter of policeman Murugasundaram, Sridurga hanged herself at her residence on Saturday.

As to the reason for her suicide Sridurga has said she had prepared well for the exam but was scared of the result.

She requested not to blame anyone and conveyed her apologies to her parents for her decision.

Mumbai: Western Railway to run 46 additional local trains from September 1-6 for JEE, NEET aspirants

This is the second such instance this week in Tamil Nadu. On Wednesday, Vignesh an aspiring medical student had committed suicide over NEET fears.

Political party leaders in Tamil Nadu expressed pain at the girl's suicide fearing NEET. They expressed sorrow and demanded the central government to scrap NEET at least in the state.

Deputy Chief Minister O.Panneerselvam in a tweet expressed his pain at the suicide of the students.

He said the students should develop will power to face challenges. Panneerselvam also said the parents should also extend support to their children.

According to Minister for School Education K.A.Sengottaiyan, the state government is against NEET.

DMK President M.K.Stalin in a tweet said the NEET has a destabilisation effect on the students as can be seen from the death of Anitha (first student who committed suicide due to NEET) to Sridurga.

Stalin said he was shocked to know Sridurga committed suicide due to fear of NEET and added that the medical college entrance test is not at all an exam and suicide is not the solution.

PMK Founder S.Ramadoss urged the central government to cancel the exam in Tamil Nadu.

