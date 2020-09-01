Search

Mumbai: Western Railway to run 46 additional local trains from September 1-6 for JEE, NEET aspirants

Updated: 01 September, 2020 16:27 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

These services will be in addition to existing 350 special suburban services

Mumbai local train
The Western Railway (WR) will run 46 additional special suburban services in Mumbai from September 1 – 6 for the convenience of students appearing for Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) and National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET).

The announcement was made by Western Railway chief public relations officer Sumit Thakur on Tuesday. These services will be in addition to existing 350 special suburban services.

On Monday, The Central and Western Railway had announced that students appearing for JEE and NEET will be permitted to travel by special suburban local services on the Mumbai Suburban network of Central and Western Railways.

"This has been allowed with reference to the permission received from the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, on August 31, 2020. Except for essential category staff as per directives of state government and students with companion appearing in JEE and NEET exam, others are requested not to rush to the stations," Thakur had said.

"It is also requested that travellers follow medical and social protocols as mandated for COVID-19," he added.

First Published: 01 September, 2020 16:23 IST

