Search

Mumbai: Students appearing for JEE, NEET exams, parents can travel on local trains on exam day

Updated: 31 August, 2020 21:31 IST | Rajendra B Aklekar | Mumbai

Additional booking counters will be opened at important railway stations for the convenience of students and parents, Central Railway chief public relations officer Shivaji Sutar said

This picture has been used for representational purpose only
This picture has been used for representational purpose only

The Central and Western Railway in a joint statement announced that students appearing for Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) and National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), being conducted in September 2020, will be permitted to travel by special suburban local services on the Mumbai Suburban network of Central and Western Railways.

"The Admit Card of candidates appearing for JEE and NEET will be considered as authority to enter suburban stations with companions (parents/guardians) on exam days. Station and Security officials at stations have been instructed to allow the students to board the trains on the exam days. Additional booking counters will be opened at important railway stations for the convenience of them," Central Railway chief public relations officer Shivaji Sutar said.

"This has been allowed with reference to the permission received from the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, on August 31, 2020. Except for essential category staff as per directives of state government and students with companion appearing in JEE and NEET exam, others are requested not to rush to the stations," Western Railway chief public relations officer Sumit Thakur said.

"It is also requested that travellers follow medical and social protocols as mandated for COVID-19," he added.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

First Published: 31 August, 2020 21:20 IST

Tags

mumbai local traincentral railwaywestern railwayindian railwaysmumbaimumbai news

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
loading image
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK