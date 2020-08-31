Mumbai: Students appearing for JEE, NEET exams, parents can travel on local trains on exam day

This picture has been used for representational purpose only

The Central and Western Railway in a joint statement announced that students appearing for Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) and National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), being conducted in September 2020, will be permitted to travel by special suburban local services on the Mumbai Suburban network of Central and Western Railways.

ALERT-- JEE, NEET exam students and accompanying parents/guardians can travel in Mumbai local trains on exam day on the basis of admit cards and proper tickets. Extra ticket booking windows will be opened. @mid_day — Rajendra B. Aklekar (@rajtoday) August 31, 2020

"The Admit Card of candidates appearing for JEE and NEET will be considered as authority to enter suburban stations with companions (parents/guardians) on exam days. Station and Security officials at stations have been instructed to allow the students to board the trains on the exam days. Additional booking counters will be opened at important railway stations for the convenience of them," Central Railway chief public relations officer Shivaji Sutar said.

"This has been allowed with reference to the permission received from the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, on August 31, 2020. Except for essential category staff as per directives of state government and students with companion appearing in JEE and NEET exam, others are requested not to rush to the stations," Western Railway chief public relations officer Sumit Thakur said.

"It is also requested that travellers follow medical and social protocols as mandated for COVID-19," he added.

